J&J vaccine rollout to resume on Wednesday, Health Dept confirms

The Health Department has confirmed that it had all the doses it needed to complete vaccination of half a million healthcare workers through the early access protocol.

A South African healthcare worker receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. Picture: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
CAPE TOWN - The Johnson & Johnson vaccine rollout programme will resume through the Sisonke programme this week.

When the Sisonke programme resumes on Wednesday, vaccinations will be expanded to 95 sites across the country.

Government has confirmed that phase one of the vaccine rollout is expected to end on 16 May.

The Health Department remains committed to vaccinating as many of the country's 1.2 million healthcare workers despite the unforeseen stoppage of the Johnson & Johnson jab this month.

The programme was halted after half a dozen patients developed a blood clot after being vaccinated in the United States.

It has since been established that there's a one in a million chance of developing a clot after taking the vaccine. It also appears that women between the ages of 18 and 48 are particularly at risk.

With such a low probability of developing a clot, regulators across the world have recommended the continued use of the Johnson & Johnson treatment.

