Gigaba said the Gupta were advising him about work, Mngoma tells Zondo Inquiry

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when she struggled to recall a few details.

JOHANNESBURG - The estranged wife of former Minister Malusi Gibaga has begun testifying at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday, giving a broad outline of what she knew about her husband’s duties.

She began by being asked about her husband’s job.

READ: Zondo dismisses Gigaba’s application to block Mngoma’s testimony

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo intervened when she struggled to recall a few details.

“So, one of the things you would’ve corrected in terms of this paragraph, is to say let’s not put in the dates because you’re not sure about the dates?”

She replied: “Yes. I know about his positions, but I don’t know the dates and I don’t want to be held accountable for the dates in case Malusi comes here.”

She then went on to testify about her husband and the Guptas.

Mngoma said she was introduced to the Guptas: “I don’t know all of them by names. He said they were advising him about work and things they were supposed to do.”

WATCH LIVE: Commission hears evidence from Norma Gigaba