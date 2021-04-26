Go

Gauteng SAPS search for 4 suspects after two shooting incidents in Slovo Park

Officials received a tip-off from a member of the public about a shooting incident in the area on Friday, saying he heard multiple gunshots and found two bodies near his shack.

Picture: Pexels
Picture: Pexels
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after four people were shot dead in two separate incidents in the Slovo Park Informal Settlement near Brixton.

Officials received a tip-off from a member of the public about a shooting incident in the area on Friday, saying that he had heard multiple gunshots and found two bodies near his shack.

A third wounded person was taken to hospital and declared dead on arrival.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters said that in the second incident. paramedics were called to the area and found a 24-year-old woman dead and an eight-year-old girl wounded.

“The motive behind both incidents is yet to be determined while police launch a manhunt for unknown suspects. It is unclear at this stage whether the two incidents are linked.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2021 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA