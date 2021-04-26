Gauteng SAPS search for 4 suspects after two shooting incidents in Slovo Park

Officials received a tip-off from a member of the public about a shooting incident in the area on Friday, saying he heard multiple gunshots and found two bodies near his shack.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have launched a manhunt after four people were shot dead in two separate incidents in the Slovo Park Informal Settlement near Brixton.

A third wounded person was taken to hospital and declared dead on arrival.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters said that in the second incident. paramedics were called to the area and found a 24-year-old woman dead and an eight-year-old girl wounded.

“The motive behind both incidents is yet to be determined while police launch a manhunt for unknown suspects. It is unclear at this stage whether the two incidents are linked.”

