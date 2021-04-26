Gama denies Gigaba had a hand in his appointment at Transnet

Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has also denied laundering money for the Gupta family during his tenure at the helm of the state entity.

JOHANNESBURG — Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama has denied allegations that his appointment at the state-owned entity was influenced by former Minister Malusi Gigaba.

Gama has also denied laundering money for the Gupta family during his tenure at the helm of the state entity.

He was testifying before the state capture commission on Monday.

Gama has defended his track record at helm of Transnet and said some, like former board chairman Popo Molefe, had a personal vendetta against him.

He’s started off his evidence by dismissing allegations by Molefe, which he said were designed to tarnish his image.

“He, however, went through great lengths chair to claim that I was one of three architects of state capture at Transnet. He never defined or explained what an architect of state capture is or even worse the facts on which he relied for such a startling - and I must say - false allegation”

Gama has admitted to meeting Gupta associate Salim Essa in Dubai.

However, he told the commission that his Dubai visit was to buy something for his daughter on his way back from Switzerland.

“Davos is more of a small town and I needed to buy a dress for a matric farewell for my daughter and thought Dubai would be the best place to do it.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.