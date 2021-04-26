FS Health Dept activating all resources to deal with COVID-19 infection surge

On Friday, the Free State reported 222 new infections and on Saturday more than 700.

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State Health Department said that it was now activating all its resources to fight the latest upsurge in COVID-19 infections.

With the possibility on a third wave of COVID-19, the Free State has recorded over 100 positive cases since Friday.

The province had so far recorded more than 86,000 positive cases and over 3,700 deaths since the pandemic started.

On Friday, the Free State reported 222 new infections and on Saturday more than 700.

The Health Department said that it was now forced to activate all resources and manpower to deal with the upsurge.

Spokesperson Mondli Mvambi explained: "We're quite satisfied with the response that is given by the province and how that is activated in the various districts to make sure that the corresponding response to curb the spread of COVID-19."

Mvambi attributed the jump in positive cases to social gatherings, funerals and the reopening of schools, as well as the Easter holidays, among others.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.