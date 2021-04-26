WC MEC Fritz: I won’t rest until attacks against LGBTQIA+ community addressed

The most recent incident in Cape Town is the murder of 22-year-old Lonwabo Jack who was found stabbed to death just over a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - A series of attacks and killings of members of the LGBTQIA+ community has catapulted gender-based violence back into the spotlight.

He was killed on his birthday in Nyanga East. A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with the murder.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said that he would not rest until there was a marked reduction of such cases.

His spokesperson Wade Seale: “When we speak of gender-based violence, we include all of those who suffer violence and even death because of societal reactions and perceptions around gender. This, therefore, includes people like Lonwabo who suffered this gruesome death on his birthday. No one deserves that and I am not going to rest until I see a drastic reduction in gender-based violence.”

