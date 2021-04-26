DA says selection panel for CT mayoral interviews must be reconstituted

The process had to be stopped after some members of the provincial executive committee disputed the way the selection panel was chosen.

CAPE TOWN — The process to select a Democratic Alliance (DA) mayoral candidate for Cape Town is not running smoothly.

The party's federal legal commission has on Monday ruled the selection panel must be reconstituted.

The three candidates are current Cape Town Mayor and DA metro chair Dan Plato, Western Cape leader and MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela and MP Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The interview process was disrupted by a dispute around who may sit on the panel.

The three candidates will now have to wait longer to present their plans for Cape Town.

"The Federal legal commission has resolved that the selection panel needs to be reconstituted, and we're in the process of doing that," said DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube.

Current mayor Dan Plato, MP Geordin Hill-Lewis and suspended transport MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela have put their names forward for the position.

