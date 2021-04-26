Go

CT duo nabbed for transporting 1,000 mandrax tablets to appear in court

On Friday, police responded to a tip-off and pounced on the pair in Van Rhynsdorp.

Some of the nearly 1,000 mandrax tablets seized by police in Van Rhynsdorp. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter
CAPE TOWN - Two suspects are expected to appear in the Klawer Magistrates Court on Monday after they were found allegedly transporting drugs.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “Inside the panels of the vehicle, they found close to 1,000 mandrax tablets hidden. Two suspects aged 35 and 55 were arrested on charges of drug dealing.”

In a separate bust, this time in the Overstrand region officers seized poached abalone valued at nearly a R1 million.
They pulled over a suspicious-looking vehicle on Saturday night. The driver fled and is still on the run.

