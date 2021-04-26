CoJ approves debt-rehabilitation programme for ratepayers

The new programme policy includes an increase in the qualifying property value from R600,000 to R1.5 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg has approved a debt-rehabilitation programme that includes additional relief measures for ratepayers amidst the ongoing COVID -19 pandemic.

This follows calls from residents for the city to review the terms and conditions of the initial relief programme, which was first launched in 2019.

It said a programme aimed at affording amnesty to property owners whose municipal accounts were in arrears was set to come into effect from next month.

Member of the Mayoral Committee Jolidee Motongo said the improved relief programme would see qualifying ratepayers receive immediate relief through a 50% debt write off.

“While they qualify in terms of the criteria, we write off 50% of their debt immediately. If they continue to pay the city for the current consumption, including rates and taxes over a period of three years without fail, we then write off the other 50%.”

