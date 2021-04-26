Go

ANC members picket on William Nicol Dr, call for road to be renamed

The ANC’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte mobilised communities in Gauteng to sign a pledge for the road to be renamed in honour of the late struggle hero.

ANC's Jessie Duarte leads the mobilisation of communities in Gauteng in support of changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive & the launch of an online petition for the name. Picture: @MyANC/Twitter
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members were picketing on William Nicol Drive on Monday morning in support of the street name to be changed to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said that officers were on scene monitoring any traffic disruptions as a result of the picket.

“Officers are monitoring a picket on William Nicol Drive and motorists are cautioned to drive carefully as the right-hand lane has been closed off at the spot of the picket.”

