ANC members picket on William Nicol Dr, call for road to be renamed

The ANC’s deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte mobilised communities in Gauteng to sign a pledge for the road to be renamed in honour of the late struggle hero.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) members were picketing on William Nicol Drive on Monday morning in support of the street name to be changed to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela Drive.

@MYANC DSG Comrade Jessie Duarte, leads the mobilisation of communities in Gauteng in support of changing the name of William Nicol Drive to Winnie Madikizela Mandela Drive & the launch of an online petition for the name change. #WinnieMadikizelaMandelaDr pic.twitter.com/rhP2nRvylQ African National Congress (@MYANC) April 26, 2021

The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said that officers were on scene monitoring any traffic disruptions as a result of the picket.

“Officers are monitoring a picket on William Nicol Drive and motorists are cautioned to drive carefully as the right-hand lane has been closed off at the spot of the picket.”

