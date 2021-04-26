All patients moved from Charlotte Maxeke Hospital back next week - Gauteng govt

Over 800 patients were moved after the fire caused structural damage more than a week ago.

GAUTENG - The Gauteng government is adamant that all the patients transferred from the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital due to the fire will be back at the facility by next week.

The blaze started in the dispensary store but spread to the parking, damaging blocks three and four.

PPE, as well as medical supplies worth over R40 million, were destroyed.

Gauteng government said that the process of moving back patients to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital would begin on Saturday.

"The rest of the hospital which was not affected by the fire is being prepared for the resumption of services and the return of patients. All patients will be transferred during the weekend of 1-2 May 2021," said the provincial government’s Thabo Masebe.

A preliminary probe into the structure of the hospital has found that there was significant damage to blocks three and four.

The hospital was due to return to operations on Monday but this has been halted due to the structural repairs.

The investigation into the cause of the fire is still underway, but no foul play is suspected.

