ACDP pickets against LGBTI+ draft policy in public schools

The ACDP said it was against school principals managing the process of referring a pupil who questions his or her gender identity to a social worker, psychologist or any other organisation for counselling and assistance.

CAPE TOWN The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) has on Monday been picketing against a draft policy on gender identity and sexual orientation in public schools.

The Christian oriented party has handed over a memorandum to the Western Cape education department (WCED).

The draft policy was published for comment last year.

And also the party opposed allowing LGBTQI+ pupils to use toilets or changing room facilities, which he or she feels comfortable with.

The DA is planning to actively mislead & confuse school kids in the WC with their draft regulations on gender identity and gender orientation.



Biological sex is binary - male & female.

Science confirms the Bible - always has and always will.



Stand with us & reject the DA. https://t.co/Yc6RvzaQK3 ACDP South Africa (@A_C_D_P) April 26, 2021

“We know that we are going to have this policy forced upon our learners and we as the ACDP stand against this policy” said the party’s Ferlon Christians.

Other aspects of the draft policy include that pupils may bring a partner of their choice to school functions and matric dances, regardless of sexual orientation.

If passed, the WCED’s guidelines will allow for the department to train pupils, management, teachers and governing bodies on the principles of gender and sexual diversity.

