2 employees asked to resign from Durban's China Mall over sex for jobs claims

The Phepha Foundation said at least eight women had reported cases of sexual assault linked to the two.

DURBAN– A manager at Durban's China Mall said two staff members accused of demanding sexual favours from women who apply for jobs had been asked to resign.

Mall manager George Mystris made the announcement during a civil society-led march at the mall on Monday.

The foundation said the alleged perpetrators of sexual assault at Durban's China Mall had been harassing women.

“It’s been years since this thing has been happening. There are many women who have experienced the assault; the problem is that they are scared because they heard that these people are connected," said a woman who claims to be one of the victims and has asked not to be named for fear of reprisal.

Police said they were looking into three cases, with one dating as far as back as 2017.

However, Mystris said he was not aware of the allegations until about a week ago and action had since been taken.

“The two people who were said to be wrong are not working for the company anymore. They’ve been told by the directors that they have to resign."

Civil society organisations have called for the reinstatement of women who were dismissed after refusing to comply with requests for sexual favours.

KZN DIRECTOR-GENERAL DR NONHLANHLA MKHIZE ATTENDS GENDER-BASED VIOLENCE MARCH



The gender-based violence (#GBV) protest march was organised by the Office of The Premier in collaboration with Phepha Foundation.



Read more at https://t.co/FnqWwp5YoI pic.twitter.com/W56dkVKWJQ KZN Provincial Gov (@kzngov) April 26, 2021

