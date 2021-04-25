WC police hunt suspects following drive-by shooting in Mitchell’s Plain

A man was shot after five suspects drove up to him, with one getting out of the vehicle and opening fire on the victim. He tried run, but the suspects chased him, shooting him multiple times.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape police are searching for the suspects responsible for a fatal drive-by shooting in Mitchell's Plain on Friday.

Late on Friday night, five men in a black VW Golf pulled up in the Eastridge area.

One man exited the car and opened fire on the victim.

The man ran away, but the gunman followed him and shot him multiple times – killing him.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said, “The victim tried to run away but the suspect followed him and continued to shoot at him multiple times. The victim, aged 36, was transported to a medical facility where he died due to his injuries. Police are investigating the shooting."

A case of murder has been opened for investigation, and police have said the possibility of it being a gang-related attack was not being ruled out.

