Sibongile Khumalo awarded honorary doctorate by Wits University

During a virtual graduation earlier this week, South Africa's First Lady of Song was honoured for being an ardent proponent of arts education and a cultural activist.

JOHANNESBURG – The family of the late songstress Sibongile Khumalo have said they are humbled and filled with gratitude after the late singer was awarded an honorary doctorate in music by Wits University.

During a virtual graduation earlier this week, South Africa's First Lady of Song was honoured for being an ardent proponent of arts education and a cultural activist.

Khumalo passed away at the age of 63 in January and had enthralled crowds across the globe with her melodic voice and vast musical talent.

READ: Sibongile Khumalo passes away at the age of 63

Accepting the award on behalf of the family, Ayanda Khumalo –the daughter of the late singer – said Khumalo served to uplift communities through arts.

“We are humbled and filled with gratitude and so much pride at the honour of receiving this award on behalf of our mother, Dr Sibongile Khumalo. I remember how ecstatic she was when she received the news that she would be conferred with this honorary doctorate all the way back in March 2020. She never got to experience this moment physically, however I know without a doubt that she is with us in spirit.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.