SA records 1,385 new COVID-19 cases in latest 24-hour cycle

JOHANNESBURG – The health department in South Africa has announced the death of 59 people from COVID-19 related complications in the last 24 hours. This brings the total number of deaths to 54,125.

It also said 1,385 new cases were also picked up on the same day, which brought the known caseload to over 1,574,000.

The country's recovery rate is still at 95%, meaning more than 1,500,000 people have recuperated from the virus.

The Northern Cape accounts for the lion’s share of active cases with 3,206 infections.

Meanwhile, the Western Cape government is pushing ahead with plans to buy its own COVID-19 vaccines.

This despite Health Minister Zweli Mkhize urging it not to.

Government has centralised the massive endeavour which has been marred with problems.

However, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde said that provincial health authorities were forging ahead.

The provincial health department said that it was still on track to rollout phase 2 of the vaccination programme.

To date, over 53,000 healthcare workers have been immunised in the province.

Cabinet has given the Sisonke implementation study the go-ahead to administer jabs to medical workers after it was paused several days back.

South Africans were waiting for an official announcement from Minister Mkhize of the resumption of the programme, while it was announced that 1 million Johnson and Johnson vaccines were expected to arrive in South Africa by Monday.

Additional reporting by Kaylynn Palm

