PSA ‘disappointed’ at govt after public sector wage talks collapse

The association which represents labour federations is now in the process of declaring a dispute after numerous attempts to find each other, with the employer, failed.

JOHANNESBURG – The Public Servants Association (PSA) has said it is not only frustrated but also disappointed with the talks with government.

On Friday, talks between public sector unions and government deadlocked.

The PSA had tabled a wage demand of over 7%, with government saying it could not afford this.

On Friday, government negotiators stood their ground maintaining that they cannot afford a seven percent wage hike forcing workers to declare a dispute with the state.

The PSA’s Ruben Maleka said, “We in a process to file our conciliation papers, we are hopeful that in conciliation the employer will come to its senses.”

Should the process fail, the country could see more than two hundred thousand workers embarking on a national shutdown of the public service.

On Thursday, government announced that it was still willing to talk to the unions – but talks have since stalled.

