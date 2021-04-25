Lotto Results: Saturday, 24 April 2021
Eyewitness News brings you the winning lotto numbers. Check to see if you won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 24 April 2021 are:
LOTTO: 22, 26, 31, 40, 42, 43 B: 19
LOTTO PLUS 1: 05, 07, 31, 35, 36, 44 B: 12
LOTTO PLUS 2: 05, 12, 17, 32, 39, 51 B: 50
#DrawResults for 24/04/21 are:#PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 24, 2021
#LOTTO: 22, 26, 31, 40, 42, 43#B: 19
#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 07, 31, 35, 36, 44#B: 12#LOTTOPLUS2: 05, 12, 17, 32, 39, 51#B: 50 pic.twitter.com/T7qwFK5Mu9
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.