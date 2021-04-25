Lindani Myeni’s body to arrive in SA on Friday, says Zikalala

The body of 29-year-old Myeni, who was killed by police in Hawaii, is expected to arrive in South Africa next week.

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has called for a thorough investigation into the shooting and murder of Lindani Myeni as the province prepares for the repatriation of his body.

Zikalala gave an update on the provincial government's plans to repatriate the body of the former rugby player who lived with his wife, Lindsay, and their two children in Honolulu.

The eMpangeni local was shot four times after a scuffle with police officers who were responding to a report of a house robbery.

Giving an update on the provincial government’s plans to repatriate Myeni’s body on Sunday afternoon, Zikalala has described Myeni’s killing at the hands of police as unjust.

Zikalala said the government alongside the International Relations and Cooperation Department would continue its efforts to support the Myeni family.

“Working together and supporting the family… the body of Myenbi will arrive at the OR Tambo International Airport on Friday, 30 April. More details, including confirming funeral dates and memorial services, will be communicated by the family and supported by the provincial government.”

Meanwhile, the family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the police following allegations that the policemen failed to identify themselves as officers when they approached Myeni and shot him dead.

