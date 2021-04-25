KZN govt set to give update on return of Lindani Myeni’s body from US

The 29-year-old from Empangeni was killed earlier this month when he was shot dead by police officers in Honolulu who were responding to a call of a 'burglary in progress'.

JOHANNESBURG – The KwaZulu-Natal government has confirmed that Lindani Myeni's body is expected back in South Africa next week.

Details around Myeni’s shooting remain sketchy despite footage from body cameras worn by the police documenting the incident.

Myeni is accused of entering a home in his neighbourhood displaying erratic behaviour, and when police arrived on the scene a scuffle ensued.

Officials say Myeni turned on police and punched them, injuring at least three police officers.

One of the officers opened fire, killing him.

It is still unclear what sparked the confrontation; however, the Honolulu police maintain there was no wrongdoing on their part.

Myeni’s heartbroken family has since launched an online crowdfunding campaign, to raise funds to repatriate his body for burial and to assist with investigations.

The rugby player’s body is set to be released from the US government mortuary and will arrive in South Africa on Friday.

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala is expected to give more detail regarding the return of Myeni’s body in a briefing on Sunday afternoon.

