Kaizer Chiefs end Mamelodi Sundowns unbeaten run

JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundown's unbeaten run came to an end after Kaizer Chiefs came from zero goals to score two against Masandawana.

Sundowns attacked first after Lebohang Maboe fired over from a corner-kick before Gaston Sirino directed a looping shot from outside the area wide of the mark.

Gavin Hunt’s men hung in their though staying in the game before stunning the log leaders.

Hunt praised his side for keeping up the momenutum.

"We kept going and good resiliance. We had a lot of opportunities in the game which we didn't take, which has been the story of our season. Good determination and effort and we deserved something for a change."

Dumisani Zuma completed the comeback after springing the Sundowns offside trap and slotting a left-footed finish.

Masandawana threatened the equaliser late on through Kermit Erasmus, but Itumeleng Khune made a save to see the Glamour Boys break the host’ unbeaten run and jumped into the top eight.

