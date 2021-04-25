Gauteng SAPS probe 4 murder cases after two separate shootings in Slovo Park

Officials on Friday night received information from a member of the public about a shooting incident in the area.

CAPE TOWN - Gauteng police are investigating four murder cases after two separate shooting incidents in Slovo Park Informal Settlement near Brixton in Johannesburg.

The complainant allegedly heard multiple gunshots and upon investigation found two bodies of male victims near his shack while the third injured victim was rushed to the hospital and declared dead on arrival.

The police’s Mathapelo Peters said: “In the second incident, a team of paramedics were directed by the residents of Slovo Park to a shack where they found a 24-year-old woman fatally wounded while a 34-year-old man, an 8-year-old girl were injured and subsequently rushed to hospital for urgent medical attention.”

