Fritz vows to bring issues affecting LGBTQIA+ community to the fore

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz on Sunday said the scourge of gender-based violence continues unabated and needs to be eradicated from society.

This is in the wake of several suspected hate crimes against members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Several members of the LGBTQIA+ community have been attacked and killed across the country in recent weeks.

Lonwaba Jack (22) is one of the victims. He was murdered on his birthday last Sunday.

His body was found stabbed in the Nyanga East area.

A 17-year-old suspect has been charged with the murder.

MEC Albert Fritz's spokesperson Wade Seale said: “Events like this shake me to the core because as far as I’m concerned, these are hate crimes and it makes me ask serious questions about the ills, which are plaguing our society.”

Fritz said he would write to the GBV Desk at the Court Watching Brief Unit, and request that they follow Jack's matter and other GBV cases which do not receive the necessary focus that's required.

“I am going to be consistent in bringing these issues to the fore. We need to eradicate gender-based violence in our society.”

