EC man (39) due in court after body of girl (8) discovered in corn field

The girl went missing in February, on Friday a resident allegedly checked his mealie garden when he discovered a partly decomposed half-naked body that was covered in a blanket, laying over his crops.

FILE: Police say the suspect was with the assistance of Cambridge crime prevention police in Southernwood. . Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
55 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – A man is expected to appear in the East London Magistrates Court following the murder of an eight-year-old girl.

The little girl was killed in the Doorchester Heights informal settlement in February.

On Friday, a resident allegedly checked his mealie garden when he discovered a partly decomposed half-naked body that was covered in a blanket, laying over his crops.

The police's Nkosikho Mzuku said, “Sergeant Bulelani Mgubo started his investigation since then and gathered critical information through his sources. He arrested the suspect with the assistance of Cambridge crime prevention police in Southernwood. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive for the murder forms part of the investigation.”

