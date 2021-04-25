EC man (39) due in court after body of girl (8) discovered in corn field

The girl went missing in February, on Friday a resident allegedly checked his mealie garden when he discovered a partly decomposed half-naked body that was covered in a blanket, laying over his crops.

CAPE TOWN – A man is expected to appear in the East London Magistrates Court following the murder of an eight-year-old girl.

The little girl was killed in the Doorchester Heights informal settlement in February.

On Friday, a resident allegedly checked his mealie garden when he discovered a partly decomposed half-naked body that was covered in a blanket, laying over his crops.

The police's Nkosikho Mzuku said, “Sergeant Bulelani Mgubo started his investigation since then and gathered critical information through his sources. He arrested the suspect with the assistance of Cambridge crime prevention police in Southernwood. The circumstances surrounding the incident and the motive for the murder forms part of the investigation.”

#sapsEC Cambridge detective arrested 39yr-old suspect to solve murder of 8yr-old girl that was killed in Doorchester Heights informal settlement two months ago. Suspect is due to appear in the East London Magistrates Court soon on charges of murder. TMhttps://t.co/wbeAPA2Qrj pic.twitter.com/6sq62Y9XNh SA Police Service (@SAPoliceService) April 24, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.