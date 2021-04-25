Duo nabbed in Van Rhynsdorp for transporting over 1,000 mandrax tablets

The incident occurred on Friday night when authorities responded to a tip-off.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested in Van Rhynsdorp in the Western Cape after they were found transporting drugs.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “On Friday, the police received information about drug dealing and they stopped a Northern Cape registered vehicle in the west coast town on Friday evening. Police discovered over 1,000 mandrax tablets inside the vehicle.”

The duo, aged 35 and 55, were subsequently handcuffed on charges of dealing in drugs.

They are due to appear in Klawer Magistrates Court on Monday.



The estimated street value of the narcotics is yet to be determined.

