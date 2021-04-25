Duo arrested in Nyanga for robbing fast-food store

On Saturday evening, police were in the vicinity of Nyanga Junction Mall when they were prompted to a robbery nearby.

CAPE TOWN - Two suspects have been arrested in Nyanga, following a robbery at a fast-food store this weekend.

The police's Novela Potelwa said: “Community members alerted them to a robbery in progress at a fast-food outlet in the area. As the police approached the business, two suspects ran away and got into a vehicle. The members chased after the vehicle and subsequently, two suspects were arrested.”

They are due to appear in court tomorrow, where they will face charges of business robbery and the possession of imitation firearms.

Meanwhile on Friday, the same team of officers responded to a house robbery in Khayelitsha.

They, too, will appear in the dock on Monday

