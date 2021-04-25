District Six’s oldest living land claimant ‘Aunty Riefa’ turns 100 today

Shariefa Khan and her family celebrated the milestone with a dinner attended by at least 70 relatives in Cravenby on Saturday night.

CAPE TOWN – District Six's oldest living land claimant celebrates her centenary on Sunday, 25 April 2021.

Shariefa Khan and her family celebrated the milestone with a dinner attended by at least 70 relatives in Cravenby on Saturday night.

On Sunday, a family photo shoot will be held in the Wynberg area.

Known as "Mama" or "Aunty Riefa,” Shariefa khan has seen and endured many experiences throughout her lifetime.

One of the most painful tragedies was in 1966 when she, her husband Dawood and their children were forced to leave their home in District Six.

READ: Oldest living District Six land claimant turns 100, last wish is to die there

Her daughter, Nadiema said they lived upstairs from their popular Bombay cafe.

“They were very heartbroken. My father was sore heartsore that he just moved and left all his belongings of the shop and never picked up. The counters, the stoves – everything, he just left.”

In December, Khan suffered a stroke which has left her wheelchair-bound.

But, her four children, 17 grandchildren, and 35 great-grandchildren believe this is only temporary, as "Mama" is still as fit as a fiddle.

The centenarian's birthday wish is to return to District Six before she dies.

"She would want to spend her last years or the last part of her life there.”

#DistrictSixCentenarian Despite suffering a stroke in December which left her wheelchair-bound, her 4 surviving children, 17 grandchildren and 35 great-grandchildren believe this is only temporary, as Mama is still as fit as a fiddle. LP pic.twitter.com/iB5EOFwzRn EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 25, 2021

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.