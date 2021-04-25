DBE: Contact & noncontact sports to resume at schools but without spectators

The changes have been gazetted.

CAPE TOWN - Government has now approved some changes to COVID-19 regulations at schools.

Schools were closed last year after the country was hit by COVID-19 but were later re-opened with strict COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

From now on, both contact and non-contact sports will return but still without spectators, as the Basic Education Department’s Elijah Mhlanga explained.

Physical education classes and extra-curriculum activities will be permitted to resume.

At the same time, the number of leaners allowed to attend school events has been pushed up.

Meanwhile, the department said it would soon decide on when pupils should return to classes full-time as many primary schools are now rotating leaners in an effort to reduce overcrowding and minimise the impact of COVID-19.

