CGE vows to use legal powers to protect members of LGBTQIA+ community

JOHANNESBURG – The Commission For Gender Equality is promising to use its legal powers to protect the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Asexual (LGBTQIA+) community, following a recent spate of killings.

In the past few weeks, more than six people from the LGBTQIA-plus community have been murdered across the country, placing the spotlight on how to eradicate hate crimes.

The commission has now stepped up, promising to join other stakeholders in fighting the violation of gay and lesbians rights and freedoms.

Spokesperson Javu Baloyi has said the hate crimes rob the community of their dignity and constitutional rights, while many are forced to live in constant fear.

“It is in our hands as the people of this country to ensure that we sensatise people, and make sure that everyone is aware of issues of gender-based violence; particularly against gay and lesbian people. It cannot be that gays and lesbians are killed because of their sexual orientation.”

