5 suspects arrested in connection with March hijacking, murder of JMPD officer

Officer Neo Sepuru was hijacked while driving his private car after returning from a soccer match in Soweto in March.

JOHANNESBURG – The Hawks have arrested five suspects in connection with the murder of a Johannesburg Metro Police officer.

Officer Neo Sepuru was hijacked after returning from a soccer match in Soweto in March.

He was driving his private vehicle home when he was shot twice from behind in Dube.

His hijacked vehicle was set alight, and police later found it abandoned, while the criminals made off with his uniform and shoes.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu said, following a joint operation, the suspects were handcuffed at hostels in Diepkloof and Jabulani earlier this week.

“We conducted a sting operation on Thursday evening at the Jabulani and Diepkloof hostels, where we successfully apprehended five male suspects who are positively linked to the gruesome murder of JMPD officer Neo Sepuru. The suspects are expected to appear in court on Monday, and as we continue with our investigations, we expect additional suspects to be arrested on this matter.”

