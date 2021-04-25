4 people killed & several others injured in KZN crash

It’s understood a child is among the victims of a crash involving three vehicles, but details around the cause of the crash are not known at this stage.

JOHANNESBURG – Four people have died in a car crash on the N11 highway between Ladysmith and Newcastle.

Several other passengers were rushed to hospital.

Emergency services' Robert McKenzie said authorities were investigating.

“One of the deceased victims is a child. Paramedics have treated six victims at the scene of the crash and have transported them to hospital for continued medical care.”

