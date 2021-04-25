2 blocks of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital significantly damaged by fire – govt

GP government spokesperson Thabo Masebe says a preliminary assessment has revealed that blocks three and four of the hospital were destroyed in last week's fire.

JOHANNESBURG – A preliminary assessment of the structure of the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital has revealed that two blocks of the facility were significantly damaged, and they could some time to fix. This follows a fire last weekend.

The blaze started in the dispensary store damaging medical supplies and personal protective equipment (PPE) worth over R40 million.

The Gauteng government has announced that only two blocks of the hospital were destroyed by the fire.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said, “A preliminary assessment of the building has been conducted to determine the extent of the damage, and this revealed that the fire had affected blocks three and four of the hospital.”

The rest of the hospital, which was not affected by the blaze, was preparing for the resumption of healthcare services and the return of the patients next weekend.

Over 800 patients were transferred to other hospitals.

They will now be transferred back from next week Saturday and the hospital is expected to resume operations on 3 May.

Initially, it was planned that the facility would be re-opened on Monday, 26 April, but the process has been postponed.

