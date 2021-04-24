Zondo questions how Singh funded lifestyle without using a cent of his salary

Yesterday the commission heard that Anoj Singh earned R19 million from his salary and benefits from 2012 to 2015 – but he did not use a cent of it for living expenses.

But he said he such a good saver, he was using money that he had saved in previous years.

He has also conceded that he used cash most of the time.

Asked, at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, how he funded his lifestyle Sing said: “It came from the time I came to Johannesburg in 2003. My salary went into a bank account. If you look at the statement itself, it's testament to the fact that I had a saving culture.”

The commission tried to ask him which account he used for debit orders including medical aid – first, he said Absa, then Standard Bank, and then Investec but he admits he also used cash.

“Most of the time it was cash, that is what you are saying?” asked Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Singh replied: “That’s correct.”

The commission had to adjourn due to Singh’s health reasons. He will get another day to appear which must still be announced.

