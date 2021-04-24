WCED races to place over 1,700 pupils in schools before start of 2nd term

Schools in the province that received additional teaching posts have agreed to accommodate learners in alternative spaces, like the school hall or laboratory until the classrooms were constructed.

CAPE TOWN – The Western Cape Education Department has a week to find school placements for just over 1,7000 children.

Officials are currently implementing a plan to get these children registered at a school and into a classroom in time for the start of the second term on 3 May 2021.

Friday marked the end of the first of term of the 2021 academic year.

The department's plan includes the provision of 129 mobile classrooms to schools and additional teaching posts.

Education MEC Debbie Schafer stressed all unplaced learners would be at school, ready to begin the second term, and will receive extra support and guidance.

“They will be supported to catch up on the work that they have missed over the first term. This plan would not be possible without additional funding. To do this, we have had to reprioritise existing funding, and this means our future budget allocations will be negatively affected as well as our current long-term plans. We will struggle to place more learners if we do not receive more funding.”

