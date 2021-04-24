UK court sets strict bail conditions for Michael Lomas in Eskom R475m fraud case

Michael Lomas was arrested in London on 15 April in connection with a R745 million Kusile fraud and corruption case. He was granted bail of R1.7 million earlier this week, and also had to submit additional surety of around R4.3 million.

CAPE TOWN – A former Eskom contractor accused of corruption is under strict bail conditions after appearing in the United Kingdom's (UK) Westminister Magistrates Court.

Michael Lomas was arrested in London on 15 April in connection with a R745 million Kusile fraud and corruption case.

He was granted bail of R1.7 million earlier this week, and also had to submit additional surety of around R4.3 million.

As part of Michael Lomas's six bail conditions, the court has ordered that his passport and South African ID be retained by police.

He also cannot apply for international travel documents or be in possession of any.

The National Prosecuting Authority's Investigating Directorate says Lomas has never cooperated with law enforcement to stand trial.

His arrest and court appearance emanates from months of talks with UK authorities about the fraud and corruption case, relating to Eskom's R745 million payment to Tubular Construction Projects.

The directorate said Lomas's extradition to South Africa has begun in earnest in the UK.

In line with the UK's extradition process, Lomas first needs to appear in British courts that will decide whether or not to extradite him to South Africa.

He has been indicted along with four others in South Africa who were arrested in December 2019 and are due back in court on the first of June.

