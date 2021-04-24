Toddler among 4 killed when Airforce Zim helicopter crashed into a house

An 18-month-old child, as well as the two pilots and a technician on board the Airforce of Zimbabwe helicopter were killed, while a mother and her daughter were in hospital following the accident.

JOHANNESBURG – An Airforce of Zimbabwe (AFZ) helicopter has crashed into a house on the outskirts of Harare, killing all onboard and a child on the ground.

The helicopter was on a training flight when it lost contact with the Manyame Military Airbase in the capital.

Two people –a girl and her mother – were in Harare’s Parirenyatwa Hospital receiving treatment for burns.

They were injured when the Bell helicopter crashed into a house in Arcturus, a populated area 30 kilometres east of Harare.

Unconfirmed reports have identified one of the deceased as the country’s first female air force helicopter pilot.

Two years ago, a mechanical fault caused another AFZ helicopter to crash land in southern Zimbabwe, though there were no fatalities in that accident.

