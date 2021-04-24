State Capture Inquiry burglary: GP police offer reward for info on 3 suspects

Last week suspects broke into the Parktown premises and made off with a computer and two monitors; with no further information about the specifics of the data that was stolen.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police are offering a cash reward to the public for information that could lead to the arrest of three suspects believed to be linked to the break-in at the State Capture Commission's offices in Parktown.

The suspects broke into the premises last weekend and made off with a computer and two monitors; with no further information about the specifics of the data that was stolen.

The commission which is chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been investigating allegations of corruption and state capture of government departments and state-owned entities.

The police's Mathapelo Peters urged the public not to confront the alleged criminals as they could be armed and dangerous.

RT #sapsGP Police are offering a cash reward for info on the suspects behind the business robbery at the offices of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry. Anyone who is able to identify the suspects -> Lt/Col Mathothe on 079 694 6404.

