Some sections of Charlotte Maxeke Hospital to reopen in May: Gauteng gov

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has announced that some sections of the Charlotte Maxeke Hospital in Johannesburg will now resume services on 3 May.

The facility was temporarily closed after some sections of the building were destroyed in a fire, which broke out over a week ago.

The blaze started in the dispensary store and also damaged some parts of the parking lot.

Personal protective equipment and medical supplies amounting to over R40 million were destroyed with no injuries reported.

The Charlotte Maxeke Hospital was initially closed for seven days to allow investigators to do their work with more than 800 patients moved to other facilities in Gauteng.

UP IN FLAMES: Charlotte Maxeke hospital fire destroys R40 mn of stock

A preliminary assessment of the structure has been conducted to determine the extent of the damage and it has now been revealed that only two blocks were affected.

Gauteng government spokesperson Thabo Masebe said: “And this revealed that the fire had affected block three and four of the hospital.”

Masebe said the process of returning the patients to the hospital was expected to start soon.

“All patients will be transferred during the weekend of 1-2 May 2021 and the hospital will resume services from 3 May 2021.”

The affected blocks will remain closed until engineers complete a detailed structural assessment.

