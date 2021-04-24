Sisulu: SA must embrace Cuban engineers helping with water infrastructure crisis

South Africa has imported 24 engineers from the North American country to transfer skills and knowledge and to assist the government's efforts on water delivery.

JOHANNESBURG - Water and Sanitation Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has on Saturday called on South Africans to embrace the Cuban engineers who have come to help resolve the country’s water infrastructure problems.

South Africa has imported 24 engineers from the North American country to transfer skills and knowledge and to assist the government's efforts on water delivery.

This follows some South Africans who questioned if there are not enough skills in the country, for the ministry to seek assistance from Cuba.

However, Sisulu expressed confidence in the engineers who are in the country for the next three years, saying Cuba faced similar challenges to South Africa relating to water and sanitation and managed to overcome those issues.

The department’s Sputnik Ratau said: “This is so that we can ultimately achieve our ideal of getting our infrastructure up to speed as well as ensuring that we can still continue to engage and work together with other countries on so many different fronts. And this is not just about the Cubans, but also about creating and forging partnerships with our own local compatriots.”

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.