Powerball Results: Friday, 23 April 2021

These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 23 April 2021

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 23 April 2021:

POWERBALL: 5, 14, 19, 30, 35 PB: 12

POWERBALL PLUS: 4, 15, 48, 49, 50 PB: 09

For more information, visit the_ National Ithuba website._

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.