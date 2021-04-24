Powerball Results: Friday, 23 April 2021
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 23 April 2021:
POWERBALL: 5, 14, 19, 30, 35 PB: 12
POWERBALL PLUS: 4, 15, 48, 49, 50 PB: 09
