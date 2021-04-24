Go

Powerball Results: Friday, 23 April 2021



Lotto, Powerball. Image: Pixabay.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning Lotto PowerBall numbers for Friday, 23 April 2021:

POWERBALL: 5, 14, 19, 30, 35 PB: 12

POWERBALL PLUS: 4, 15, 48, 49, 50 PB: 09

For more information, visit the_ National Ithuba website._

