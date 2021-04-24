NMB residents urged to use water sparingly as dam levels dip below 15%

The municipality said while it was working on water management projects, water consumption needed to go down as soon as possible.

CAPE TOWN - The Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, in the Eastern Cape, has urged residents to use water sparingly as dam levels dip below 15%.

Parts of the province have been in the grips of a drought for the past seven years.

The municipality said dams in Nelson Mandela Bay remain critically low and the situation was dire.

The average dam level in the metro is 14.4%.

The municipality's Masixole Zinto said the city was currently busy with several water projects.

“We have employed seven contractors in making sure we are fixing the water leaks. We are working very hard to drop that water leak.”

Zinto added they were looking into setting up desalination plants in the coming years.

For now, residents and the local municipality are relying on rain to fill the dams.

