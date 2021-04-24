New Bafana Bafana coach announcement postponed to next week

The announcement of the new coach to replaced Molefi Ntseki will not take place on Saturday, 24 April 2021 as expected, due to COVID-19 travel issues.

JOHANNESBURG – The announcement of the new Bafana Bafana coach, which was scheduled for Saturday, 24 April 2021 has been postponed due to global COVID-19 travel issues.

The announcement will now take place next week.

At the end of last month the South African Football Association confirmed it has sacked Molefi Ntseki after the team failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Now, as football fans wait to hear who will replace Ntseki, former Real Madrid manager and Manchester United assistant manager Carlos Queiroz appears to be a favourite to return for a second spell in charge.

Now 68, the Portuguese was in charge of Bafana Bafana for two years from 2000, taking the team to the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals and qualifying them for the 2002 World Cup.

He was axed before the World Cup in South Korea and went on to lead Portugal (2010) and Iran (2014, 2018) in subsequent editions.

