Mango to temporarily suspend flights to Zanzibar

CAPE TOWN - From Sunday, low-cost airline Mango will temporarily suspend its flights to Zanzibar.

The airline said in a statement on Saturday afternoon that this was due to financial constraints.

The airline has assured customers that it is still operating locally as talks with government over its financial crisis continued.

This comes after reports that the airline was set to be grounded from next month until it received funding from the government.

The Public Enterprises Department has been asked to consider placing the cash-strapped carrier under business rescue after trying to divert R2.7 billion of the R10.5 billion allocated to South African airways subsidiaries, which included Mango.

