Mahumapelo’s supporters accuse IPC of failing to renew & rebuild ANC in the NW

Former ANC provincial chairperson and premier, Supra Mahumapelo’s supporters have labelled the IPC as divisive and accused it of attempting to purge some leaders in the province.

JOHANNESBURG –The North West African National Congress’ (ANC) interim provincial committee (IPC) has been accused of doing nothing to renew and rebuild the party in the platinum-rich province.

Instead, former provincial chairperson and premier Supra Mahumapelo’s supporters have labelled it as divisive and accused it of attempting to purge some leaders in the province.

This was in reaction to the suspension of Mahumapelo – whom the IPC has accused of ill-discipline.

Mahumapelo’s supporters also claim he is being targeted by the interim committee because it fears he would be re-elected as chair at the June provincial elective conference.

READ: NW ANC IPC placed Mahumapelo on suspension out of fear, say supporters

The former premier is known as ‘the black Jesus in political circles simply because after being banished and pushed out of the ANC – he not only came back to lead but did so more powerful.



The question is – can he do it again?

Mahumapelo’s supporters believe current efforts by the IPC were intended to stop him from making yet another comeback.

ALSO READ: Mahumapelo, Lenkopane want ANC disciplinary committee to recuse itself

They claim efforts to destroy Mahumapelo are taking both the province and the ANC down with him.

One of his allies, Papa Jude, said the IPC has been a divisive tool.

“They have done absolutely nothing in terms of establishing the branches, they have done nothing in terms of renewing the ANC in the province and forging unity.”

But IPC spokesperson Kenny Morolong said Jude’s claims were irrational insinuations, insisting Mahumapelo was being dealt with fairly and was afforded an opportunity to state his case.

“He decided to forego that opportunity. This is not only an act of utter disrespect for organisational structure, but it is also an act of defiance.”

Mahumapelo’s disciplinary hearing is set to continue next week.

Download the Eyewitness News app to your iOS or Android device.