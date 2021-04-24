Indonesian military says missing submarine sank

Indonesia said Saturday that a submarine that disappeared off the coast of Bali with 53 aboard had sunk, this after debris from the vessel which had been missing since Wednesday had been found.

"With authentic evidence believed to be from the KRI Nanggala, we have raised the status from submiss to subsunk," Navy chief Yudo Margono told reporters, adding that the retrieved items could not have come from another vessel.

"Over the past few days we've recovered debris and items from the last location that the submarine was diving," Margono told reporters.

"(The items) would not have come outside the submarine if there was no external pressure or without damage to its torpedo launcher."

Earlier on Saturday, hopes of rescuing dozens aboard a missing Indonesian submarine faded as its oxygen reserves were believed to have run out, with the US and Australia joining the hunt in waters off Bali.

While warships, planes and hundreds of military personnel took part in a frantic search for the KRI Nanggala 402, authorities had said the German-built craft was equipped with enough oxygen for only three days after losing power.

But that deadline passed early Saturday with still no sign of the stricken vessel and its crew.

The submarine -- one of five in Indonesia's fleet -- disappeared early Wednesday during live torpedo training exercises off the Indonesian holiday island.

