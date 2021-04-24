Gqeberha teen begins 17-year jail term for killing rival gangster

The High Court on Friday found that the convicted killer was 17-years-old when he murdered Enrico Kasterivier in 2019.

CAPE TOWN - A teenager has started serving a 17-year jail term for killing a rival gangster in Gqeberha, the Eastern Cape.

The High Court on Friday found that the convicted killer was 17-years-old when he murdered Enrico Kasterivier in 2019.

Kastervier visited a spaza shop in Gqeberha on 26 May 2019 to buy a few goods.

He was approached by an armed teenager who shot at him several times and then fled on foot.

The teenager was a member of the Hondekoppe Gang while the victim was a member of their rivals, the G-Stars Gang.

The teen was taken into custody the following month, the firearm used to kill the victim was found in his possession.

He was charged with murder, for performing an act aimed at promoting criminal gang activity, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

