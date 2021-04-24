CT court hears instructions to kill lawyer came from inside prison

Three people who confessed to being behind the failed hit on defense lawyer William Booth in April 2020 were sentenced yesterday.

CAPE TOWN – The Cape Town Regional Court heard on Friday how instructions to kill defence lawyer William Booth came from inside prison.

Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare, and Riyaad Gesant were convicted and sentenced in connection with the failed hit on Booth at his Cape Town home in April 2020.

Brown was sentenced to five years for willfully aiding and abetting activities of a gang, five years for conspiracy to commit murder – and both sentences were wholly suspended.

She was sentenced to three years of correctional supervision, which includes house arrest.

Deare was given an effective 10-year prison term, while Gesant received a five-year jail sentence.

The National Prosecuting Authority said Brown, Deare, and Gesant were members of the Terrible West Siders gang, and they conspired to kill the defence lawyer.

In their plea bargain with the State, the trio confessed to being gang members who actively operate in the Woodstock area.

The call for Booth's murder came from an imprisoned leader of the gang, and the hit was then planned by the trio.

After staking out Booth's residence for several days, the plan was executed on 9 April last year.

They saw the lawyer as he entered his garage with his dogs, and Deare shot at him several times but missed.

The next day they were paid by Brown for the job.

