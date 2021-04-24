CSA staff to Nathi Mthethwa: What about our jobs?

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) staff said they’re worried about their livelihoods because of the current situation at the organisation.

This is after Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa confirmed his intentions on intervening in the organisation and stripping it of authority in the country.

Mthethwa exercised his powers in terms of Section 13 of the National Sport and Recreation Act.

In a statement, CSA staff appealed to the minister to reconsider his decision.

“Undoubtedly, we are aggrieved by the situation currently and are concerned about our jobs and therefore, livelihoods. We are sure that you would understand the ripple effect that your office’s decision would have on us as ordinary workers, whose respective families rely on for financial and other well-being of various kinds.”

Mthethwa’s move comes after its members' council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having more independent directors, as well as an independent chair.

The statement continued to urge the minister to reconsider his current position.

The CSA staff also urged the Interim Board and the Members Council to go back to the drawing board and find an amicable solution.

“We are of the opinion that an intervention of this nature would mean, to say the least, the disruption and destruction of all grassroots initiatives and ongoing projects, and the loss of more than 1,000 jobs. Each staff member is hugely committed and dedicated to restoring the positive, progressive and flourishing image that CSA once enjoyed in the public domain.”

