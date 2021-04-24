Creecy says dept will review disaster management following Table Mountain fire

The minister visited the Western Cape, on Saturday, to assess the damage following the blaze at the national park that destroyed acres of vegetation and damaged a number of structures including the devastating fire on the side of Table Mountain this week.

JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN – Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy has said her department plans to re-evaluate environmental disaster management — particularly regarding alien vegetation — to avoid the levels of devastation experienced during the recent Table Mountain fire.

The minister visited the Western Cape, on Saturday, to assess the damage following the blaze at the national park that destroyed acres of vegetation and damaged a number of structures including the devastating fire on the side of Table Mountain this week has put the spotlight back on the management of the area that is home to some of the most biodiverse vegetation in the world.

The national park is covered in fynbos – highly flammable vegetation found only in South Africa.

Minister Creecy said measures need to be put in place to avoid such incidents and to ensure that priceless cultural heritage sits aren’t destroyed.

Her spokesperson Albi Modise said: “The indications are that between 600 and 750 hectares of biodiversity was burnt during that particular fire. Therefore, all our efforts must be geared towards making sure that we ready ourselves and put in place systems and have strategies in place to deal with some of the alien invasive plants that are in that region of Cape Town.”

A man has appeared in court while two other suspects managed to evade arrest in connection with the runaway blaze.

SALVAGING RESOURCES FOR JAGGER LIBRARY

With the university of cape town in the process of salvaging its invaluable resources for the Jagger Library that was gutted by a fire, retail giant Pick' n Pay assisted in the process.

The University of Cape Town (UCT) has cited the damage to its Jagger Library as its greatest loss.

Pick’ n Pay has donated 2,000 crates in which academic resources, retrieved from the library's basement will be packaged and stored; expert restoration work on the material will then commence.

The contents in the basement sustained water damage due to the water used to quell the inferno.

At the same time, UCT libraries' executive director, Ujala Satgoor said: “We are salvaging a lot of our material from the basement so that any possible damage by water may be obviated. We put out a call for crates so that material could be stacked in a responsible way, according to preservation requirements, and Pick’n Pay responded in no time at all.”

