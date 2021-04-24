Child experts call on DBE to make digital & media literacy part of curriculum

The recent suicide of Limpopo pupil, Lufuno Mavhunga, after a video of her being attacked went viral has reignited debate around violence in schools with calls for appropriate action to be taken within the appropriate legislative framework.

JOHANNESBURG – Child experts have called on the basic education department to make digital and media literacy part of the South African school curriculum.

Government together with the national press club held a webinar on Friday to discuss the impact of cyberbullying amongst the youth.

There’s been an increase in incidents of violence in the country's schools with videos of pupils being beaten up uploaded online.

Media Monitoring Africa's Phakamile Khumalo said every child must be equipped to become an active digital citizen.

“Getting it into the school curricular, whether it’s the life orientation class or the English class, that’s the only way we are going to stave off those issues by making sure that every child in this country has those skills to be digital citizens.”

